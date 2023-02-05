Nope Actress Keke Palmer Launches Twitch Channel

Nope actress Keke Palmer has launched her own Twitch channel. Twitch has become an incredibly important platform on the internet, allowing for all kinds of content. While Twitch initially began as nothing more than a place to watch people play games out of their bedroom, it has grown into something far bigger. Now, people stream their whole lives on Twitch and some of them don't even play or have knowledge about video games. It's not a gaming platform, it's just a livestreaming platform and has even been used by political candidates. Celebrities like T-Pain have also created pretty sizable streaming careers, allowing them to connect more with their fans.

The latest celebrity to join Twitch is Nope actress Keke Palmer under the username of itskekebabii. The actress has spoken at great length about her love for EA's The Sims and is now allowing people to come watch her play the game. Keke Palmer started her first stream of The Sims 4 on Twitch last night and has already amassed over 13k followers at the time of writing. Her stream had some technical difficulties since she was learning the ropes of the whole process, but the content was very entertaining. Some viewers clipped out moments from the stream and shared them online, such as a moment where two of her sims got into a big fight, leaving one a bit embarrassed and trying to play it cool after getting absolutely pummeled. Keke Palmer's commentary over all of this is simply delightful and it sounds like she will be doing this more in the future.

Here's a highlight of the chaos and drama 😂💚 pic.twitter.com/se118EaHiM — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@s1mmers) February 4, 2023

Whether or not Keke Palmer will play anything other than The Sims remains to be seen. That seems to be the main thing she's into, but perhaps EA will leverage this into the marketing for The SIms 5, which is currently in the works. That game is still expected to be years away, so it may be a while before anything like that even happens.

Are you going to check out Keke Palmer's Twitch channel? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.