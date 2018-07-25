Kingdom Come: Deliverance Gets Its Own Documentary

Ever since its release earlier this year, there hasn’t been a game like Deep Silver’s Kingdom Come: Deliverance. Its realistic gameplay may not be for everyone; and its difficulty can be a pain, especially with the Hardcore mode. But it’s gained a huge following over the past few months, selling over a million copies and becoming a success story for the developers at Warhorse Studios.

But the journey wasn’t always an easy one as the developers faced a number of challenges in getting the game completed. You can learn all about these challenges in the latest Gameumentary, which features various members of Warhorse talking about Kingdom Come‘s development and how it became one of this year’s surprise hits.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Explore the formation of Warhorse Studios, their struggles to finance their ambitious medieval open world RPG and the risky design philosophy behind the entire game in our hour long documentary on Kingdom Come: Deliverance,” the video’s description reads. You can watch the entire documentary above, and check out Gameumentary’s other offerings here including Darksiders and Battle Chasers: Nightwar.

It’s a compelling watch, especially if you’re a fan of the game. Heck, even if you’re not, it takes a close look at the studio and the hardships that came with putting Kingdom Come together. We believe it’s well worth your time.

As for the game, you can read our review here. Again, it’s not a game for everyone, but it’s still worth a try. Our reviewer, Tanner Daemon, noted, “After spending hours upon hours in Kingdom Come: Deliverance, it’s clear that the game has a lot going for it and should be considered a great success for Warhorse Studios as a modest Kickstarter project that came to fruition. It certainly won’t be for everyone, but those who want a more intense RPG challenge will relish in the opportunity that the game extends. Players might become frustrated at times when playing through bugs and slow parts of Kingdom Come: Deliverance, but it’s a game that will keep drawing players back in to unearth more of Medieval Bohemia and will hopefully inspire a second playthrough after completion.”

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.