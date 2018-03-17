Kingdom Come: Deliverance Patch 1.3 Now Out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One

The latest Kingdom Come: Deliverance update is now available for console players who can now use a new Save and Exit feature and should have an easier time picking locks.

Those two changes are the biggest ones that players were looking forward to, but the actual patch does much more than just that. As described by Warhorse Studios, the patch that’s been available for the PC version for about a week now includes tons of gameplay improvements while taking aim at over 300 issues affecting quests. Patch 1.4 is also already in the works, according to Warhorse Studios.

Patches 1.3. (numbering might differ) for @PlayStation and @Xbox are online! We fixed more than 300 quest bugs, improved the lockpicking, pickpocketing and many more! Patch 1.4 is in the pipeline. And now go and beat those Cumans in #KingdomComeDeliverance! pic.twitter.com/tKQfSIu62c — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) March 16, 2018

Below are all the patch notes listed below that can be seen alongside previous patches through the Kingdom Come: Deliverance forums.

The game now has Save and Exit feature. Saving is much more robust and saves won’t get corrupted even if the game crashes while saving.

Performance improved: LoD switching tweaked, reducing pop-in and improving texture streaming. Stuttering in some areas reduced. Slightly smoother framerate on Vsync 30.

Improved lockpicking: New interface design makes it much easier to hold the sweet spot while turning the lock. Easy and Very Easy trunks are now easier to lockpick when playing with controller. (Mouse difficulty unchanged)

Improved pickpocketing: You will no longer get caught if you stop at the beginning of the minigame. (Unless someone sees you) The risk indicator is now much more precise. When green, you are sure not to get caught.

Alchemy bench will no longer shoot you into the air.

The last quest with Lord Capon is now visible on the map when he is ready to assign it to you.

Guards won’t frisk you so often.

Your horse shouldn’t get stuck when jumping fences.

Horse items are cleaned along with player items in bathhouses.

You can see when looking at a bed whether it will save your game.

You can sleep on beds without having to sit down first.

Levelling up stealth by sneaking past enemies is more consistent.

Sneaking past sleeping NPCs is now easier.

Some easily accessible trunks with extremely good loot have been removed.

Cave mushrooms can now be found in many other damp places.

You can no longer autocook potions that you haven’t brewed by hand at least once before.

German voicovers will no longer cut off in mid-sentence in cutscenes.

Late game player strength tweaked: Some combat perks that were unintentionally overpowered were tuned down. Weapons scale less with high level stats. It should now be much harder to kill high level enemies with one hit. (Unless they’re helmetless. Stupid Runt…)

Other combat system tweaks: “Untargeted attack” exploit fixed. Enemy combat archery AI improved. Guards now react to combat more aggressively. And many other minor tweaks.



