Kingdom Come: Deliverance Patch for PS4 and Xbox One Coming Soon

A Kingdom Come: Deliverance patch for those on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms is now in the certification process and is expected to be available sometime next week.

Medieval RPG devs Warhorse Studios took to Twitter on April 13 to let players know about the status of Patch 1.4.3 for the PS4 and Xbox One. Through the devs’ official Twitter account, it was announced that the Xbox One patch had been sent to certification that day along with a summary of what players can expect to find in the update.

Patch 1.4.3 (XBox 1.0.0.178) was send out for certification for @Xbox One today.

It will contain all recent patches from 1.4 upwards & should be available for users at some time next week.

The PS4 & PC versions of the patch are still work in progress and will follow soon. pic.twitter.com/Oy8OrobWvh — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) April 13, 2018

With Xbox One players pacified by knowing that the patch is on the way, players on the PS4 and PC platforms wanted to know more about their patch progress. Jan Rucker, quality assurance at Warhorse Studios, shared a message about the PS4 version of Patch 1.4.3 that were also seen in Warhorse Studios’ replies alongside information about the PC update.

Patch 1.4.3 (1.06) for #PS4 was send out for certification just now! It will bring all the fixes that are in 1.4 and later patches. It should be available sometime next week. #KingdomComeDeliverance — Jan Rucker ⚔ (@jan_rucker) April 13, 2018

1.4.3 will come next week to PC, and probably also to PS4.

You don´t need to start a new game, you can just continue with the old one. But be careful with mods in combination with patches. — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) April 13, 2018

PC players received a patch not long ago, but it’s been a longer delay for console players who haven’t seen updates quite as regularly. Warhorse Studios addressed this delay during the most recent patch for PC players, Patch 1.4.2, that was released just days ago. At that time, the devs said what’s repeated in the Xbox tweet by informing console users that they’d be getting their update soon.

“The 1.4 patch for consoles is still on its way!” Warhorse Studios said on April 9. “We wanted the patch to come to console players last week, so we are hoping for the release for the patch to come this week.”

The patch notes for what will be included in the update have not yet been released, but players can look to past updates on the PC for an idea of all the fixes that’ll be rolled into Patch 1.4.3. Full patch notes will likely be released next week at the time that the patch is ready.