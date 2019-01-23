Save 20% on ‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Cosplay Hoodies, Shoes, and Bags

If you are reading this, odds are you are super excited about Kingdom Hearts III from Disney / Square Enix hitting the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on January 29th. After all the waiting, it’s hard to believe that we’re less than a week away. On that note, you might also be excited to hear that Hot Topic is running a sitewide sale that includes nearly all of their Kingdom Hearts fashions.

You can shop their entire Kingdom Hearts collection right here, and make sure to use the code “HT20” at checkout on items that are marked for the 20% discount. Some of our favorite items from the collection include the following:

• Kingdom Hearts pajama pants

• Kingdom Hearts Sora Keyblade sneakers

• Kingdom Hearts Sora backpack

• Kingdom Hearts Sora cosplay hoodie

• Kingdom Hears Riku cosplay hoodie

• Kingdom Hearts Kairi cosplay hoodie / Plus size

• Kingdom Hearts Heartless Shadow cosplay hoodie / Plus size

On a related note, PDP has produced a full-size replica of the Keyblade from Kingdom Hearts that’s made from EVA foam and measures 35-inches long with a detachable chain and Mickey medallion. You can reserve one on Amazon right now for $39.99. It’s on backorder, so get in line for one before the ship date gets pushed out further.

If you haven’t pre-ordered Kingdom Hearts 3 yet, several editions are available to pre-order on Amazon with a $10 Prime credit. You only have until 11:59pm EST on January 28th to take advantage of this deal.

The official synopsis for Kingdom Hearts 3 reads:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

