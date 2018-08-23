‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Will Offer a Series Recap for Newbies

As the popular meme goes, “it’s been 84 years” since the last Kingdom Hearts game and for anyone familiar with the franchise — that time difference is a bit daunting. Whether you’re new to the world of Kingdom Hearts or are like us an are in need of a serious refresher course, never you fear — Square Enix is here to help.

Director Tetsuya Nomura recently sat down with the team over at VG247 to talk about the upcoming game and how they are helping making it easier to follow along with the many, many plot changes the overall narrative has seen.

“We have included several elements in Kingdom Hearts 3 to explain the story and get newcomers up to speed the minimum required level of understanding, including a series of videos to explain the story so far at the start of the game,” Nomura told the site. “I would be delighted if people who played Kingdom Hearts 3 took an interest in the series overall and went back to play the previous games as well.”

That’s phenomenal news because there are a lot of newcomers coming into the franchise that might not have access to older systems. That, and there is just so much ground to cover with all of the spin-offs and how long it’s been since the first game made its debut. It’s nice to see the team looking out and we really can’t wait to see even more of the glorious third chapter at the beginning of next year!

Kingdom Hearts 3 will be available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on January 29th of next year. For more about the game:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”