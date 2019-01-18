‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ New Screenshots Show Off Even More Of Our Adorable Sora

Just a little bit longer until Kingdom Hearts III is released for all to enjoy and in addition to Square Enix showing off a sweet, sweet Sora with their Photo Mode reveal, the studio also took a moment to share a bunch of adorable new screenshots too!

Square Enix took to the title’s official Twitter to show off a few of the more light-hearted moments players will experience in their battle against the Darkness:

Sora and Remy make an excellent cooking duo! 🍴 You’ll need to explore and experiment to cook up different recipes in #KingdomHearts III! pic.twitter.com/3KsaYbKW6p — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) January 18, 2019

Yo Ho, Yo Ho! A pirate’s life for me! Set sail for The Caribbean to live out Sora’s days as a pirate in #KingdomHearts III! 🏴☠️ pic.twitter.com/6nq5I6UbRJ — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) January 17, 2019

Square Enix also took a moment to show off some of the mini-games players will be able to take on as well:

These Classic Kingdom mini-games may look humble, but are not to be taken lightly. Play them through Sora’s Gummiphone in #KingdomHearts III, or get a sneak peek at some in #KHUX now! pic.twitter.com/VmDQERm3u1 — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) January 18, 2019

Kingdom Hearts III will be making its way over onto the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on January 29, 2019. You can learn even more about the upcoming game with our previous coverage here, as well as a snippet from Square Enix below:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

