‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Playable at X018

For those excited to get their hands on Kingdom Hearts 3 before it releases at the beginning of next years, there’s some good news and bad news! The highly anticipated title will be available to play soon but the bad news is that you’ll have to make the trek over to Mexico City next month for X018 to play. If you’re not local, time to check out those gas prices!

The fan fest will be held in Mexico City on November 10 and will kick off at 1:30 PM local time and will run until 6PM.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Noticias + revelaciones + invitados especiales + #XboxFanFest + Ciudad de México = La mejor edición de Inside Xbox.



¡Sé parte de este evento único! pic.twitter.com/sTBvEnib3Y — Xbox México (@XboxMexico) October 14, 2018

It’s not at all that unsurprising that it will be playable. Since we’ve gotten our full reveal during E3 this year, the coveted game from Square Enix has had a presence at every major gaming event. Still, it’s exciting to know that there are still ways to play early since the team hasn’t expressed any interest in early access.

Sora and the crew continue their fight when Kingdom Hearts 3 will be arriving on January 25, 2019 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players.

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

Worried about the ability to play catch up before release? Don’t be. The game’s Director Tetsuya Nomura sat down with the team over at VG247 earlier this year to talk about the upcoming game and how they are helping making it easier to follow along with the many, many plot changes the overall narrative has seen.

“We have included several elements in Kingdom Hearts 3 to explain the story and get newcomers up to speed the minimum required level of understanding, including a series of videos to explain the story so far at the start of the game,” Nomura told the site. “I would be delighted if people who played Kingdom Hearts 3 took an interest in the series overall and went back to play the previous games as well.”

Excited for what’s next? Sound off in the comment section below!