Kingdom Hearts 3 PS4 Pro Bundle Could Be A Japan Exclusive

The stunning Kingdom Hearts 3 PlayStation 4 Pro was first unveiled during E3 2018 but aside from how it looks, no other details were offered. No pricing, availability, or even when pre-orders would go live. We’re cautious to get our hopes up, and now even more so.

One source told us that the highly detailed system would be locked in as a Japan-only exclusive. Though since neither Sony nor Square Enix has confirmed this, we’re taking this bit of information with a grain of salt.

There have been fans taking to both Reddit and Twitter to air out their worries that this wouldn’t be available to everyone. Even a few petitions have cropped up to bring the console over to Europe and North America. Though nothing has been confirmed as of yet, we do have to wonder when we’ll be getting more info regarding the highly coveted system.

With the game coming out on January 29th, will we be able to get our hands on this world-wide, or will it be another system that we’ll have to lust after from afar? However, there is a bright side! The awesome collector’s edition of the game that comes with three of our favourite characters in collectibles form is available for all and will be releasing when the game drops in January.

According to the collector’s edition’s description, which retails for $229.99:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

Adventure in Disney and Pixar Worlds

Embark on an adventure that spans the Disney universe: Travel across Disney and Pixar worlds to protect them from the Heartless invasion, and befriend and join heroes from Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., Big Hero 6, Tangled, Hercules, and more!Unlock the Power of the Keyblades

The mysterious and powerful Keyblades can now transform into additional forms with new abilities, moves, and animations. Equip multiple Keyblades and combo between them to unlock spectacular attacks!Experience the Magic

Cast visually stunning, powerful magic spells to battle the Heartless. Call upon Disney-Pixar friends and partner with them for support. Turn the tide of combat by summoning all-new “Attractions” inspired by the theme parks.Thrilling and Action-Packed Battles

Explore and interact directly with the Disney-Pixar worlds. Fight off swarms of Heartless while scaling massive cliffs, diving deep underwater, or even freefalling through the air. Experience unique gameplay elements custom designed for each new world!Relive Classic Disney Shorts Through Minigames

Take a break from saving the world with over 20 minigames inspired by classic Disney short films.

We’ll have to wait a little bit longer for the system itself and any new information, but in the meantime – at least we finally have a release date!