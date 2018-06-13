Kingdom Hearts III: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Trailer Released

Are you ready for another look at Kingdom Hearts III? This week, fans were expecting to learn plenty about the upcoming title as E3 got underway in Los Angeles, and those hopes were not dashed by Sony. Just now, the developer shared a brand-new look at the Square Enix title during its lengthy presentation, and Kingdom Hearts III confirmed it will be visiting a fan-favorite world.

So, it’s time to locate all of your rum. Sora and the gang are about to set sail with Captain Jack Sparrow once more.

As you can see above, Sora is about to team up with Captain Jack for another Pirates of the Caribbean adventure. The Keyblade wielder is seen sailing with the his comrades in a small dingy, and Goofy reminds them all of how much they enjoyed seeing Captain Jack last time. Other characters like Will Turner make an appearance in the trailer as well, and fans are shown some of the game’s naval gameplay. And, if you ask fans, Sora pulls off his pirate get-up very well.

The trailer continues with Sora dipping into various worlds as more characters are shown. Hercules, Buzz Lightyear, and Elsa show up as the reel continues. Fans are also given a sneak-peek at the game’s latest theme song by Utada Hikaru, and its lilting melody is enough to make any fan think back to those “Simple and Clean” days.

Of course, this E3 trailer does go further than you would expect. Not only does Sora get featured heavily, but the clip ends with a few pointed nods. The Unversed are name-dropped by Organization XIII, and Axel makes a surprise appearance at the end with a newly made-over Kairi. Riku ends the trailer with his present-day self staring as a version of himself from the original Kingdom Hearts. And, thankfully, Xehanort keeps his creepy golden eyes out of this gameplay trailer.

If you are ready to play Kingdom Hearts III, then you can join the club. The highly anticipated sequel is one of the must-watch titles attending E3 this year, and the event confirmed when the game will finally hit shelves. Sony and Square Enix will roll out Kingdom Hearts III on January 29, 2019, so you can mark your calendars accordingly.

