‘Kingdom Hearts III’ “Face My Fears” Music Video Debuts Starring Hikaru Utada and Skrillex

The opening theme song for Kingdom Hearts III “Face My Fears” by Hikaru Utada and Skrillex has captured the hearts of fans everywhere and now, the feels-driven song is back with an official music video!

Grammy Award winning Skrillex has been a long-time fan of the popular franchise and has even produced remixes of Hikaru Utada’s previous work, including her song ‘Don’t Think Twice.’ According to a recent press statement made by the company, the two fast-formed a creative friendship and eventually led to the musical talents combining their love for the franchise once more with the ‘Face My Fears’ theme song that thrilled fans during their time with Kindgom Hearts III.

Kingdom Hearts III is finally available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. You can also check out our full review right here.

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

