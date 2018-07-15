Kingdom Hearts 3, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Coming To San Diego Comic-Con

The San Diego Comic-Con 2018 event is almost here and that means companies will be bringing out their very best for thousands of attendees to enjoy. This includes Square Enix, who has a full slate of playable games and giveaways for fans, along with other activities.

First up, the company will host a Shadow of the Tomb Raider offsite experience, in which fans can take “unforgettable photo moments” within Lara Croft’s world. It’ll take place at The Deck at Moonshine Flats from Thursday through Saturday from 1-10 PM this week. Expect crowds, but also a good time for Tomb Raider fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you prefer free giveaways, Square Enix has those in spades, including Dragon Quest XI double-sided posters and tattoos; Mobius Final Fantasy hand fans and Star Ocean: Anamnesis buttons.

Playable games will also be on the show floor in spades. Kingdom Hearts III will make its debut for the first time at the event and is sure to draw a crowd. Also available for play at the show are Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Mobius Final Fantasy, Star Ocean: Anamnesis and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which is also expected to be a huge draw.

The games will be at Square Enix’s booth on the show floor, booth #3829, along with the giveaways. Items will also be available for purchase in the Bring Arts, Trading Arts and Play Arts Kai lines, in case you feel like picking up some collectibles.

Finally, Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be home to a special panel taking place on Saturday, July 21, from 12:30 to 1:30 PM in room 5AB. The full creative team will be on hand for the panel, including lead game designer Heath Smith; lead writer Jill Murray; Lara Croft performance artist Camilla Luddington and Jonah Malava performance artist Earl Baylon. The panel will be moderated by What’s Good Games’ own Andrea Rene (who is also hosting the Lego DC Super Villains panel that will be at the event that week).

So it sounds like Square Enix will have a lot going on over the next few days. If you’re attending the show, be sure to catch all the games in action — particularly Kingdom Hearts III and Shadow of the Tomb Raider!