Report: Konami Could Be Bringing Castlevania, Contra WiiWare Games To Nintendo Switch

While it’s very unlikely that we’ll see any new Castlevania or Contra adventures from Konami, there’s always a good chance of seeing classics find a second chance at life – like on the Nintendo Switch.

A recent report has arisen on Twitter, with news that Konami could be re-releasing three of its hit WiiWare titles on the Nintendo Switch, along with a fourth bonus title being thrown in for good measure.

The games that these are referring to include Castlevania the Adventure Rebirth, Contra Rebirth and Gradius Rebirth, which were all released for the Wii’s online service a few years back, and have been pretty big hits, providing a fresh take on each particular franchise.

As for the fourth title, it’s hard to say what it would be yet, as Konami hasn’t provided any information. But don’t be surprised if it’s yet another classic title given a second chance at life, like Axelay or any given Konami franchise.

Now, this is coming from a Twitter report, so take it with a very light grain of salt. On the one hand, Konami seems very business-focused on other franchises for 2018, like Pro Evolution Soccer and Metal Gear: Survive, which is releasing this spring.

But, on the other, we also got Super Bomberman R for the Nintendo Switch last year, and that’s a bit of a shocker considering that we haven’t seen a new release from that series in years. And it’s turned out to be a pretty good title for the company, so the possibility of it bringing classic games back for a new audience to enjoy is definitely up there.

As for when we would hear more about this title, there’s always the reported Nintendo Direct special that’s possibly coming this month, so Konami could have something announced there, possibly as a tie-in to the rumored Nintendo Virtual Console service.

For now, though, you can always enjoy the original games on the Wii and Wii U, but you’d better hurry, since the Wii eShop is closing up at the end of the month, and you won’t be able to pick up these titles after that. They’re good fun, and well worth the $10 a pop.