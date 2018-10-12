‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Tomb Raider’ Come Together With This Couple Cosplay

Couple cosplay sets are a phenomenal way for fans of movies, games, and more to share their love for beloved franchises together in the best way possible. Such is the case with this incredible Tomb Raider and The Last of Us mashup:

Maul Cosplay has been the face of some amazing characters in the past, including a dead ringer for The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia. He even recently donned the face (and new beard) of the God of War himself, and it’s so realistic – you can almost hear his gruff voice saying, “BOY!”

Ben, Maul Cosplay, is also known for his extensive knowledge of special effects makeup to bring those rough characteristics to the real world with the help of his lovely partner in crime (and in matrimony), fellow cosplayer Maja Felicitas. Speaking of his lovely wife, can we just drool one more time over her Lara? Please?

Their worked combined with notable photographer ‘eosAndy’ makes for stunning recreations of our favourite characters that we can’t help but to love seeing brought into the real world.

