The Last of Us Part 2 ESRB Rating Includes Intense Violence and Nudity

Precise details on The Last of Us Part II, the upcoming sequel video game from Naughty Dog, remain scarce despite the fact that it is expected to launch later this year. That said, it’s not unlike the developer to play things close to the chest, so it is probably not a sign of trouble that we don’t know too much about it just yet. In fact, it would appear that things are trucking along, as the video game now seemingly has an official ESRB rating.

The ESRB, if you’re somehow not familiar, is the ratings board that basically grades video games in terms of their content. The more mature and sometimes gratuitous the subject matter, the older the ESRB suggests folks be to buy it. The new ESRB rating, which appears on the sequel’s official website, but not on ESRB’s, is “M” for “Mature,” and includes the following notes as content descriptors: Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Nudity, Sexual Content, Strong Language, and Use of Drugs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since there’s no official entry on the ESRB, there’s no rating summary out in the wild just yet, which means it is unclear exactly what content earned those descriptors. But given that it’s a sequel to The Last of Us, you can probably imagine the sort of things it might include — though the “Nudity” and “Sexual Content” are new ones for the series.

What do you make of The Last of Us Part II‘s ESRB rating? Are you still excited to pick it up when it releases in May? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming.

Here’s how PlayStation describes the upcoming exclusive on its digital storefront:

“Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.”

The Last of Us Part II is scheduled to release on May 29th for PlayStation 4. The Last of Us Remastered is currently available on the PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming sequel right here.