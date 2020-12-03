New The Last of Us Part 2 Trailer Is All About Abby

The Last of Us Part II developer Naughty Dog today released a new trailer for the video game all about a somewhat unexpected character from the title. The company has historically kept most spoilers for the title close to its collective chest when it comes to promotional material, and the new trailer -- which focuses on Abby -- arguably lays it all out there from all across the game's storyline.

Warning: minor spoilers follow below for The Last of Us Part II.

The trailer essentially explores how the game intertwines the stories of Ellie and Abby, the title's two major protagonists. If you weren't already aware, The Last of Us Part II largely plays out as a series of chapters focused on one or the other, swapping at times to explore what's been going on in the other's life, and even going so far as to not play out entirely linearly. It makes for a brutal experience and one that the Abby story trailer details fairly well.

As 2020 winds down, we’re so thankful to everyone that has played The Last of Us Part II. For those experiencing it for the first time this month, check out our new trailer that offers an expanded look into Abby's story and how it collides with Ellie’s: https://t.co/JqtOzjBYQk pic.twitter.com/IyVukXzaDE — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) December 3, 2020

The Last of Us Part II is currently available on PlayStation 4. The last major update to the title released back in August. That said, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam is set to play at The Game Awards, so, it is possible we hear something more next week. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game sequel right here.

What do you think of the new trailer? Do you think Naughty Dog is gearing up to reveal more content for The Last of Us Part II? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!