The Last of Us, Wii Sports and More Inducted Into Video Game Hall of Fame

The Strong National Museum of Play is home to the World Video Game Hall of Fame, and each year, new games are nominated to be entered. Since the Hall of Fame opened in 2015, some of the biggest video games ever made have been entered, including classics like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario Bros., and Tetris. Today, four new entrees were revealed: The Last of Us, Wii Sports, Barbie Fashion Designer, and Computer Space. In a press release, video game curator Lindsey Kurano talked about the greatest strengths of The Last of Us.

"Despite debuting in 2013, The Last of Us remains popular because of its quality of gameplay and strength of story. The 2023 HBO adaptation has expanded the game's reach and popularity. Created with Naughty Dog's involvement, the show has garnered support from both critics and fans as one of the best video game adaptations ever made."

The four games represent very different genres and eras for the industry, but their importance is hard to deny! Wii Sports in particular is one of the best-selling video games of all-time. The software helped to make the Wii platform a massive success for Nintendo, and the game maintains a passionate following after all these years. Some gamers might not be familiar with Computer Space, but the game is considered "the first commercial video game," having released in 1971. As for Barbie Fashion Designer, the game was recognized for proving that that there was a market for games directly targeted towards girls.

The official website for the World Video Game Hall of Fame allows any visitor to nominate a game for entry. However, the final decisions are made "on the advice of journalists, scholars, and other individuals familiar with the history of video games and their role in society." The goal is to recognize different games that span all kinds of platforms, including console, arcade, PC, mobile, and more.

What do you think of this year's entries to the World Video Game Hall of Fame? Which other games do you think most deserve a place? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!