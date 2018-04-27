Latest God of War Patch Now Live

The latest update for PlayStation 4’s God of War is now live, the second of two that dropped this week. The latest tweaks for the powerful contender for Game of the Year (Yes, it’s that good) is … short, simply labeled “bug fixes and improvements.”

Though we don’t know the specifics of patch 1.16, the tweaks had to be minor. With so many players exploring Kratos’ latest journey with his son at his side, a surprisingly few people have actually reported any game-altering bugs. In fact, most of the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive which is … shocking seeing how overwhelmingly negative gaming culture has been lately due to an evolving market.

We do know that a much larger patch will be coming soon, though an exact release date has yet to be set. This update will bring that highly anticipated photo mode that lets players make their Kratos smile in the creepiest of ways, and it’s definitely one of those features that I myself can’t wait to exploit to my heart’s content.

God of War is available now for PlayStation 4. For me personally, and many others, it’s a masterpiece and one of those rare titles that I’ll proudly state is worth buying an entire system for. The story is breathtaking, almost as breathtaking as the visuals, and the subtly seen in the relationship between the God of War and his son is so detailed, so natural, that’s it’s incredibly easy to get swept away by this narrative.

Do yourself a favor and get this game. Also check out our full review right here, with a small blurb below:

“God of War has grown up. For the first time, I am able to empathize with Kratos as he partakes in the human experience, truly capable of feeling and displaying emotions beyond the rage and spite which used to define him. Here we find Kratos as a stoically mourning husband and father, bent on fulfilling his deceased wife’s last wish. Her desire is for Kratos, and their son Atreus, to deliver and scatter her ashes from the top of the tallest peak in the realms. Thus the father and son leave their once-secluded home, and set off for a great mountain in the distance.

The tales, settings, and gods of Norse mythology form the foundation of Kratos’ latest journey, and the realm of Midgard proves to be an incredible, interconnected fantasy-scape. It’s enormous, it’s beautiful, and it’s dangerous. Not since my time playing the first Dark Souls have I been so surprised by and enamored with a game world, nor so impressed by its design.”