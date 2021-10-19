League of Legends Reveals 2 New Dragons

League of Legends is getting two new Elemental Dragons during the Preseason 2022 tests, Riot Games announced this week. The reveal of these new dragon variants that players will find on Summoner’s Rift follows numerous teases throughout the past few months after Riot Games said it had plans for dragons in the preseason. The two new dragons are the Chemtech Drake and the Hextech Drake, and like the other Elemental Dragons, each of them come with their own unique effects on champions and on the terrain of Summoner’s Rift.

Each of the dragons revealed on Tuesday serves different purposes with the Chemtech Drake better suited for cutting down high-health champions and the Hextech Drake a more all-around option since it gives champions bonus attack speed and ability haste. The effects the dragons have on the terrain are also some of the most unique ones we’ve seen from the Elemental Dragons yet and allow champions to be camouflaged or to move quickly around the map depending on which dragon alters the terrain.

The full details of the new dragons’ effects can be seen below:

Chemtech Drake

Standard Buff

Grants bonus damage against enemies with more current health than you (up to a 5% increase in damage per stack)

Dragon Soul

When a team obtains the Chemtech Dragon Soul, they receive a buff that grants them a brief second life after they die

Terrain

When the terrain transforms for the Chemtech Drake, gas zones emerge in four jungle locations. Gas zones camouflage any champion within the zone. Camouflaged enemies are not revealed by regular vision wards, but are revealed by Control Wards, Scryer’s Blooms, and other things that reveal invisible units.

Hextech Drake

Standard Buff

Grants attack speed and ability haste to the team that delivers the killing blow (5 Ability Haste and 5% Attack Speed per stack)

Dragon Soul

When a team obtains the Hextech Dragon Soul, they gain a unique ability that adds a chain lightning slow to their basic attacks and abilities, with a moderate cooldown

Terrain

When the terrain transforms for the Hextech Drake, pairs of Hex-gates appear across the map which allow champions to quickly travel from one location to the paired counterpart. Hex-gates are activated with a brief channel (that can be interrupted by stuns or damage) before rapidly transporting a player across the map to the corresponding Hex-gate.

These new dragons come alongside a plethora of other changes that’ll be released with the next season starts, but players won’t have to wait that long to try everything out. Riot Games said that the dragons and the rest of what’s ready for Preseason 2022 will be available on the PBE servers starting on Tuesday and will be available there for an extended duration of four weeks.