League of Legends 2 Is “Probably Never” Happening

League of Legends consistently adds new champions, features, game modes, and more in biweekly updates that have been coming for years, but Riot Games’ Greg Street says don’t get your hopes up for League of Legends 2.

The MOBA’s been running for nearly 10 years now and has 141 playable champions, a number that’s definitely getting up there. It’s not uncommon for other franchises to cap the development at some point and launch a second version of the game, be it with a “2” at the end or a different title, but Street, League’s lead designer, said that such an even will “probably never” happen. Street partnered with Wired in a video that featured the designer answering Twitter users’ questions, one of which asked when “LoL 2″ was coming. After shooting down the possibility, Street explained why they’re not looking to create a second League of Legends right now.

“Honestly, probably never,” Street said in Wired’s video. “League of Legends is an ongoing game. It’s something that we support, it’s something that evolves over time. I think the only reason to launch a League of Legends 2 would be some kind of cynical marketing campaign or you’re like trying to get players, you know, excited about the game again, but it shouldn’t require that.”

League of Legends is an ongoing game. We wouldn’t want to rebrand and relaunch it. Nor would we want to take away players’ accomplishments. So for League of Legends it’s not about making sequels year after year. — LoL Support (@LoLSupport_GS) June 18, 2018

Street continued to say that he doesn’t see any need for League to be relaunched. He also mentioned the downside of launching a second version of a game that is the loss of players’ progress in the first, something that longtime League players have no doubt built up over the years, especially with the new uncapped level limits.

“We should be able to get players excited about the game because League of Legends is a good game, not because we need to kind of rebrand it and relaunch it, and I would hesitate to ever take away players’ accomplishments and say ‘Hey, just start over again.’ And this probably sounds like I’m scrubbing on a bunch of other games out there which is not at all my intention. I’m just saying for League of Legends, it’s about League of Legends, not about the sequels that we make every year.”

The full video from Street and Wired can be seen at the top with Street’s answer on League of Legends 2 heard at the end.