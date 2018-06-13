League of Legends Reveals Aatrox’s New Abilities

League of Legends has at long last revealed the full rework of Aatrox, the champion who kept his name and title and is still “The Darkin Blade.”

Aatrox has been on the Champion Update Schedule for almost a full year now with other champions coming and going before him as Riot Games updated different champs while releasing new ones. Pivoting from a Gameplay Update to a Visual and Gameplay Updates so that the champ’s visuals could better be brought in line with his new abilities, Riot Games has now unveiled the new-and-improved Aatrox.

“A fallen god-warrior who once threatened to destroy Runeterra, Aatrox and his kin were bound to ancient weapons and imprisoned for centuries,” Riot Games’ description of the original Darkin champ read. “That age is over. Now, with stolen flesh warped in brutal approximation of his previous form, the Darkin Blade seeks an apocalyptic and long overdue vengeance: Total obliteration.”

He’s returning to League of Legends with a full new set of abilities as well, and you can see each of those along with a preview of the moves listed below.

PASSIVE: DEATHBRINGER STANCE

Aatrox’s next basic attack has increased range and deals a percentage of the target’s maximum health as damage. This attack also significantly reduces all healing and shielding on the target for a few seconds.

Deathbringer Stance’s cooldown is slightly reduced whenever Aatrox casts a spell or when he lands the edge of The Darkin Blade on a champion.

Q: THE DARKIN BLADE

Aatrox swings his greatsword up to three times. Each cast increases in damage, impacts a unique area of effect, and can hit with the edge of the blade (a second, smaller hitbox).

Edge of the blade: Hitting enemies at the far end of the first two casts and the center of the third briefly knocks them up and deals significantly more damage.

W: INFERNAL CHAINS

Aatrox smashes the ground, damaging the first enemy hit and briefly slowing them. If it’s a champion or large monster, they are chained to the impact area.

If the chained enemy is still in the impact area after a few seconds, they are dragged to the center and take damage again.

E: UMBRAL DASH

Passive: Aatrox heals for a portion of the damage he deals.

Active: Aatrox dashes, increasing his attack damage for a few seconds. Umbral Dash can store up to 2 charges and can be used simultaneously with The Darkin Blade.

R: WORLD ENDER