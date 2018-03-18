Watch League of Legends’ April Fools’ Day Login Screen

One of the latest League of Legends login screens to be spotted is the animation and music that players will soon see around April Fools’ Day.

Like other login screens before it that focus on new champions, skins, or reworks during certain events, 2018’s April Fools’ Day login screen is no different. The video shown above that was uploaded by the frostyNinja YouTube account that uploads all of League’s logins and videos features Galio wearing his recently revealed Birdio skin, and then more Birdio, and finally, some more Birdio.

If this login animation looks familiar aside from the chicken costume, it’s likely because you’re thinking of the Season 2018 login animations that were revealed months ago. These animations featured champions like Jinx, Poppy, Galio, and Jhin in the same panning motion seen above with music identical to what’s heard in the April Fools’ Day login.

That music being unchanged though is something that players thought should be fixed, so one player took the initiative to reimagine the login screen with some more appropriate music. It’s hard to accept the actual login as the real thing after hearing this new one that’s complete with clucks and bawks, so we’ll just have to imagine the sounds when we login unless Riot Games decides on some last-minute changes.

The Birdio skin is just one half of the April Fools’ Day cosmetics that are being released soon with the other half being Pizza Delivery Sivir, a community meme that found its way to becoming a real skin. Both skins were revealed weeks ago alongside their pricing information and other details, all of which are described below.

Pizza Delivery Sivir – 1350 RP

New model and textures, including a pizza crossblade!

New VFX for all spells, complete with a randomized pizza shuffle on her Q – Boomerang Blade! Her pizza weapon will randomly pick from pineapple/ham, mushroom/olives, and pepperoni.

New SFX for all spells, full of cheesy, gooey goodness!

New recall animation, where she’s guaranteed to deliver in 30 minutes or less!

Birdio – 975 RP

New model and textures – I hear the bird’s the word?!

New VFX for all spells, complete with delicious, golden chicken wings!

New SFX layers for all spells, full of bawk bawks!

New recall, dance and death animations, where the employee of the month becomes the dinner of the day!

Riot Games likely has even more than just these two skins in store for April Fools’ Day, so look for more updates on sales, game modes, and other events leading up to April 1.

