League of Legends' Blue Essence Store Closes Soon

Riot Games occasionally brings back League of Legends’ Blue Essence Emporium store throughout the year to give players a chance to spend their Blue Essence on something other than just champions and similar purchases, but that store isn’t going to be live for much longer. It’s currently available in the League client from now until May 26th, so if there’s anything you want to purchase from it, now’s the time to build up your Blue Essence wallets and spend the currency before the store closes.

If you didn’t know that the Blue Essence Emporium was live again in League, you wouldn’t be alone. It makes sense that it’d be live around now seeing how it typically returns as a mid-season and end-of-season affair and we’re now nearing the end of the Mid-Season Invitational tournament, but the reopening of this store wasn’t accompanied by much fanfare this time. It’s been open for about a week with less than that to go now before it closes. A notification that’s currently in the No. 3 slot of the in-client store’s featured messages provides more details about what’s included in the Essence Emporium and when it ends.

However, if you missed the initial opening of the Essence Emporium and are only just now hopping in there to spend your Blue Essence, you aren’t really missing out on much. The selection of Chromas, icons, and more included in the store is the same as it was when it first started a few days ago, so you haven’t missed any opportunities to purchase what’s available. The only way that would’ve happened is if you didn’t know the Essence Emporium was live and you spent your Blue Essence already in which case you’d be out of luck.

To build back up your stock of Blue Essence or earn some more for whatever you’re planning to purchase, the easiest way to do so is to just keep playing games before the event ends so that you can obtain Blue Essence itself or shards to be disenchanted. If you’ve got a bunch of Champion Shards lying around, now’s the time to disenchant them using League’s slow, one-by-one process to earn more. Disenchant a few high-tier Champion Shards and you should have enough Blue Essence to purchase a couple of Chromas at least.

By going to the “Skins” section in the store and then sorting by the “Chromas” option, you can check the box at the bottom that says “Available for Blue Essence” to see the Chromas available through this event. Chromas for skins like Star Guardian Zoe and Battle Queen cosmetics are available as are the Emerald Chromas typically reserved for the League Partner Program, but you’ll have to pay extra to get those rarer ones.

League’s Essence Emporium is scheduled to close its doors on May 26th at 1 p.m. PT.