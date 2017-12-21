League of Legends Champion and Skin Sale Dec. 22-25

Another week has come and gone in League of Legends, another champion and skin sale arises. Once more players can buy the skins and champions they’ve been lusting after for 50% off, making those beloved Riot Points stretch a little bit longer for a more rewarding play experience. This week’s sale brings the Blood Moon with a new Elise skin, as well as a few badass champions for half the dough (er, Riot Points).

Just like previous weeks, there are four champions and four skins total. Each unit will be 50% off until the end date on December 25th. Why buy one champion when you can get two for the same Riot Points price? Let’s start with the skins:

There are also four champions available at the 50% off rate, as well:

Thresh – 487 RP

Jarvan IV – 440 RP

Shaco – 395 RP

Caitlyn – 440 RP

So whether or not players want to become “the Chain Warden” with Thresh, or simply looking reskin a favourite champion already owned; the weekly sales offer a chance for those that compete to customise their play experience a little more for a more affordable price. Remember: this week’s sale only runs from December 22nd – December 25th, so if any of these have caught your fancy – don’t be shy about scooping them up for 50% off

Looking for something else League related for a battle bud this holiday season? Don’t forget check out the Kindred Plush that’s nowavailable. This adorable (and comfy) collectible is 18 Euro and worth every squishy second. As Riot Games puts it, “You have chosen to Embrace the Lamb rather than Feed the Wolf” … in pretty much the cutest way possible. Add that onto your bucket list right here.