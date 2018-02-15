League of Legends Champion And Skin Sale Feb 16 – 19

Another week has come and gone in League of Legends, another champion and skin sale arises. Once more players can buy the skins and champions they’ve been lusting after for 50% off, making those beloved Riot Points stretch a little bit longer for a more rewarding play experience. This week’s sale is deadly sexy with the Blade Mistress Morgana skin, as well as a few badass champions for half the dough (er, Riot Points). Now’s your chance try out Karma’s enlightened charms for 50% off, it’s hard to beat.

Just like previous weeks, there are four champions and four skins total. Each unit will be 50% beginning February 16th and ending on the 19th. Why buy one champion when you can get two for the same Riot Points price? Let’s start with the skins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

League of Legends Champion Skin Sale: King Tryndamere, Blade Mistress Morgana, Gentleman Gnar, and Guardian of the Sands Skarner

There are also four champions available at the 50% off rate, as well:

Ekko – 487 RP

Irelia – 440 RP

Corki – 395 RP

Sona – 395 RP

So whether or not players want to check out what “the Boy Who Shattered Time” has to offer with the Ekko champion, or looking to harness their inner gentleman with one of the discounted skins – the weekly sales offer a chance for those that compete to customise their play experience a little more for a more affordable price. Remember: this week’s sale only runs from February 16th through February 19th, so if any of these have caught your fancy – don’t be shy about scooping them up for 50% off.

In other League of Legends news, did you read up on what the developers had to say about the upcoming changes for Ahri after calling her “somewhat unsatisfying”?

“She’s somewhat unsatisfying,” Riot Meddler said. “Some of that’s that her W isn’t the most engaging spell. We think the bigger issue though is that her effect on the game is too flat relative to how she’s performing. An ahead Ahri often struggles to convert even a significant lead into a large enough advantage for her team (an issue some assassins have as well). A behind Ahri is safe enough to still do fairly well and not screw things up too much for her team. Her highs should arguably be higher and her lows lower.”

You can read all about it with our previous coverage here.