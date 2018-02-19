League of Legends Champion and Skin Sale Feb. 20–23

More League of Legends champions and skins are going on sale soon with player favorites like Jhin and Deep Sea Nami seeing discounts.

The sale that’s scheduled to being on Feb. 20 and end on Feb. 23 is one that’ll replace the current sale with four new champions and skins becoming available at half their normal price. All of the champions and skins from Vi to Warrior Princess Sivir can be seen below along with their discounted RP costs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Skins

Warrior Princess Sivir: 260 RP

Atlantean Syndra: 487 RP

Gragas, Esq.: 487 RP

Deep Sea Nami: 675 RP

Champions

Heimerdinger: 395 RP

Graves: 440 RP

Jhin: 487 RP

Vi: 487 RP

Nami mains are the clear winners in this League of Legends sale with the Deep Sea Nami skin seeing the biggest discounts while also being one of the champion’s better cosmetics. The skin replaces the particle effects of Nami’s base skin, especially the ultimate that has a giant fish riding in the Tidal Wave, and redesigns that look of the champ as a much deeper blue with more pronounced fins. Atlantean Syndra is another aquatic skin that players might pick up for the mid laner with Gragas, Esq. being another option for the champ that still sees some play in the jungler, but many players might pass on the Sivir skin in favor of Warden Sivir or the Snowstorm Sivir Legacy skin.

As for the champions that are on sale, Jhin will likely being the one that most players purchase, if any. The ADC hasn’t been fairing well in the current meta with champs like Kalista and Tristana proving to be much more dominant, but that does little to remove the style and high-damage gameplay that draws players to the eccentric champion. But for a low price of just 395 RP, players can also raise their dongers in the mid or top lane by buying Heimerdinger, a champion that’ll ensure your lane opponents don’t have as much fun as you.

The champion and skin sale is scheduled to being on Feb. 20, but players only have until Feb. 23 to buy what they need before it’s replaced with a new set of discounts.