League of Legends Players Can Now Choose a Champion to Be Updated Next Year

Voting has now opened for a unique League of Legends experience that lets players decide which of five champions should be guaranteed an update in 2020. Riot Games presented players with five different champs who most players will agree are in need of some work to bring them up to speed with more modern champions, but only one will for sure get an update next year. It’s up to players to decide which one it’ll be.

Riot Games announced several weeks ago that players would be able to pick a champion that’ll be updated next year, and as expected, players were presented with options to choose from instead of randomly choosing one of the 140+ champions in League. The candidates for champion updates are Dr. Mundo, Fiddlesticks, Nocturne, Shyvana, and Volibear. You can visit this page to sign into your League account and vote for the most deserving champion.

Each of the five champions could use a rework both in terms of visuals and gameplay, so it’s a tough choice to decide which one to vote on. Riot assisted players in this by outlining its goals for each one of the individual reworks and how they might shape up. Fiddlesticks’, for example, would hone in on the theme of “terrifying scarecrow that comes out of nowhere.” That sounds like an appealing outcome, but the other champions offer similarly intriguing possibilities. You’ve got a half-dragon champion whose transformation could be much more impactful, a living nightmare who swoops in from nowhere, a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde kind of masochistic monster, and a lightning-flinging demigod bear.

Though only one champion will be guaranteed the update, that doesn’t mean that the others will be removed form consideration for future work.

“The champions who don’t win the vote certainly aren’t out of the running to receive a VGU, and they’ll all be considered for future updates,” Riot said in the post. “These champions aren’t necessarily the next five champs we’ll update—we may choose to update other champs first. Depending on how this vote is received, we may consider doing it again, but we don’t plan on deciding every future VGU with a vote.”

There’s also a chance that the Visual and Gameplay Update voted on might not be the first one of 2020, so expect it to be a while before seeing the final product of this vote.

