New League of Legends Cinematic Will Make You Wish for an Anime Adaptation

Riot Games released a new League of Legends cinematic for Miss Fortune’s upcoming Ultimate skin that makes an anime adaptation of the game look like a pretty smart idea.

The cinematic that’s titled “Payback is a Goddess” features Gun Goddess Miss Fortune, the Ultimate skin that’s being released for the marksman champion this week. Miss Fortune’s skin includes four different exosuit variations that are shown throughout the cinematic as the pirate bounty hunter takes to space for an intergalactic showdown.

Staying in line with Riot Games’ recent efforts to include brief bios for champions’ skins, a description of the video tells more about Gun Goddess Miss Fortune and how it modifies the typical pirate champion into a space-faring bounty hunter.

“Ten years ago, a great civil war stretched across the galaxy. A brilliant scientist created blueprints for a superweapon that could end the war: The exosuit. That man was the founder of Fortune Industries. When his comrades discovered the exosuit plans, they wasted no time murdering him. He was survived by his only daughter, who they shot and left for dead.

“Over the years, she acquired four exosuits, became the notorious bounty hunter known as the Gun Goddess, and swore vengeance on these traitors. Now she’s ready to collect the debt she’s owed.”

Since the skin was announced, there’s been some controversy surrounding the cosmetic with many players suggesting that it doesn’t quite live up to the standards of an Ultimate skin. These accusations were further fueled by Riot Games offering Gun Goddess Miss Fortune at the lower cost of 2775 RP, a different amount than how Ultimate skins are usually priced.

But even if League players aren’t pleased with the skin itself, it’s hard to be disappointed in the anime-style quality of the latest cinematic. Everything about the animated video just screams anime, and it’s got commenters wondering why Riot Games hasn’t taken the plunge into the world of anime yet. Bump up that music a bit, throw in some more over-the-top villains, and you’ve got yourself a recipe for a Gun Goddess Miss Fortune anime mini-series.

The pieces are all there as well with so many champions, regions, and storylines in place in League, but all anyone can do for now is wish for an anime adaptation to become a reality. Cinematics like the one for Gun Goddess Miss Fortune and other skins like the Star Guardian line of cosmetics will just have to hold players over until the day anime and League fans get their wish.

Gun Goddess Miss Fortune will be released on March 22 for 2775 RP with bundle options available.