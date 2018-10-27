‘League of Legends’ Players Get Free Legendary Skin Shard With Twitch Prime

League of Legends players who double as Twitch Prime subscribers can get a free Legendary skin shard by linking their accounts.

Announcing the new loot opportunity just before the start of TwitchCon, Riot Games shared a how-to article that explained how players can connect their Twitch Prime and League accounts to secure the Legendary loot. The loot comes in the form of a new item called a Summoner’s Crown Capsule that Riot Games and Twitch said is just the start of the loot subscribers will get.

“Riot Games and Twitch Prime have teamed up to bring you the first in a series of free in-game loot in League of Legends for Twitch Prime members,” Twitch’s blog post on the topic said. “Starting now, Twitch Prime members can receive a Summoner’s Crown Capsule, which contains a random legendary-tier skin shard. Additional loot will be available starting in early 2019.”

For those who haven’t used Twitch Prime before, all you have to do to set up an account is head here to start a free trial, that trial being enough to earn the first round of Legendary loot that’s available. If you’re already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can skip ahead to step two since Twitch Prime is automatically included in the premium Amazon subscription.

After setting up a trial or signing into an existing Twitch Prime account, you can link your League of Legends and Twitch accounts through Riot Games’ how-to page that explains how to do so. After both of those steps have been completed, heading back to your Twitch Prime account will present subscribers with the Legendary skin shard housed in the Summoner’s Crown Capsule.

“Sign in to your Twitch Prime account here and click ‘Claim Offer’ below the League of Legends offer to claim your Summoner’s Crown Capsule,” Riot Games explained. “Your loot will be available the next time you log into your League of Legends account.”

The trial lasts for 30 days if that’s the option that League of Legends players chose to go with, and League of Legends is just one of several games that subscribers can get free loot from by being a subscriber. Opening the Summoner’s Crown Capsule will only give a Legendary skin shard though and not the full skin, so it’ll be up to players to save up enough essence to convert the skin shard into a usable Legendary skin.

League of Legends’ Twitch Prime promotion is now available and redeemable with Riot Games’ article indicating that players can earn loot “for a limited time,” though no solid timeframe for the end of the promotion was given.