Riot to Address Game Pacing, Snowballing in League of Legends Soon

A deeper look at the game pacing and snowballing effect in League of Legends will be conducted soon to see what areas need tweaking.

While every patch includes several gameplay changes and other balance buffs and nerfs, the broader factors that dictate the pace of League games are a bit more difficult to hone in on. Because of that, they’ll take a bit more time to look into when Riot Games tries to ascertain what changes need to be made, according to a post from Riot Meddler.

“Additionally we’ll be taking a look at a range of aspects of game pacing during the 8.2 development cycle (game length, snowball, time to kill etc),” Riot Meddler said. “Uncertain yet if we’ll ship changes during 8.2 aimed at that in particular at time of writing. Identifying balance targets is a quicker process, hence the list above, for a topic like this we need to spend more a bit more time however.”

The “list above” that Meddler referenced was a list of changes that are expected to ship in Patch 8.2, the patch after next. Those potential buffs and nerfs include changes to many hot-button subjects including Ornn, Zoe, and runes like Kleptomancy.

As for the overarching changes to game pacing and snowballing that will be looked into, one of the areas that’s being examined is how quickly the laning phase ends. Riot Meddler continued to say that the laning was one area they’d be examining while saying that more information on the subject would be available next week.

“More on this next week, well aware it’s a topic on a lot of people’s minds that’s not addressed in much detail here. The thing we’ll be looking at first is laning phase and whether that’s ending too quickly, with corresponding spread of snowballing across lanes.”