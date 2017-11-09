League Of Legends Halloween Event – Tales From The Rift: Death Sworn Details

It’s that time of year – the time where everything gets just a little bit more spooky and those who choose their trick or their treat can celebrate the Halloween festivities any way they like. With a ton of different games all offering their own little celebration for the holiday season, League of Legends adds on their own way to let loose. Here is everything you need to know about Tales From The Rift: Death Sworn. New missions, skins, emotes, and more – check out the reveal trailer in the video below:

Death Sworn

…

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Gallery 2017/10/26Zedoriginaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AMwidth 1141height 642Katarinaoriginaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AMwidth 1920height 1080originaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AMwidth 1920height 1080

In the gallery above you can see three of the Death Sworn specific skins for Viktor, Katarina, and Zed; all of which are available for 1350 Riot Points.

Viktor “Long ago, a young man was tried and hanged for preaching his disturbing vision: a world where the living kneel to the dead. Death welcomed him before returning him to the mortal world, more powerful than before.”

Katarina “To fulfill his ambitions, he needed to sacrifice many of the living. So, the young man called forth a spectral assassin with a penchant for massacre.”

Zed “When enough mortal blood had been spilled, the young man summoned a great horror from the netherworld. With these Death Sworn plaguing the land, all who breathed would soon perish.”



Emotes, Missions, and Rewards

In addition to the new skins, there are three new emotes available during the Death Sworn event:

Vamporo – 450 RP

Minionstein – 450 RP

Spook O’ Lantern – 450 RP

Mission rewards:

Death Sworn Icon

Dressed to Kill Encounter 30 skins in matchmade games. Counts up to 10 skins per game



Death Sworn Ward Skin Shard

Death Sworn Take down the following in matchmade games Kill two Barons Kill two Neutral Rift Heralds Kill eight Dragons



Doom Bots of Doom returns in a big way and will be available until November 7th. Taking a spin from last year’s event centering around The Teemoing narrative, this mode allows teammates to take out the Doom Bots of Doom before “everything you love and cherish is doomed.” The mode was generally met with a positive reception last year, making its return exciting for dedicated League fans.

Bundles

There are also more than a few bundles available to purchase with Riot Points allowing players to save 30% on champion skins. The available bundles included are (Gallery of skins included at the end):

Super Supernatural Bundle – 3774 RP Lollipoopy, Pumpkin Fiddlesticks, Nosferatu Vladimir, Mundo Mundo, Kitty Cat Katarina, and Zombie Ryze

Fearsome Foursome Bundle – 2092 RP Bewitching Nidalee, Definitely Not Blitzcrank, Fankentibbers Annie, and Haunting Nocturne

Spooky Squad Bundle – 3410 RP Haunted Maokai, Headless Hecarim, Headmistress Fiora, Pirate Ryze, and Underworld Twisted Fate

Underworld Bundle – 2572 RP Ravenborn Leblanc, Reaper Soraka, and Underworld Wukong

Zombie Slayer Bundle – 2572 RP Zombie Nunu, Slayer Jinx, and Slayer Pantheon

The Teemoing Bundle – 2572 RP Bewitching Morgana, Little Devil Teemo, and Bewitching Tristana

Headmistress Fiora Chroma Bundle – 2295 RP, 3175 RP with champion, and 290 RP for individual purchase

…

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Gallery 2017/10/26League of Legendsoriginaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AMwidth 1920height 1080League of Legendsoriginaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AMwidth 1920height 1080League of Legendsoriginaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AMwidth 1920height 1080League of Legendsoriginaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AMwidth 1920height 1080League of Legendsoriginaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AMwidth 1141height 642League of Legendsoriginaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AMwidth 1141height 642League of Legendsoriginaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AMwidth 1141height 642League of Legendsoriginaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AMwidth 1141height 642League of Legendsoriginaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AMwidth 1141height 643League of Legendsoriginaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AMwidth 1141height 642League of Legendsoriginaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AMwidth 1141height 640League of Legendsoriginaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AMwidth 1141height 642League of Legendsoriginaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AMwidth 1141height 642League of Legendsoriginaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AMwidth 1141height 642League of Legendsoriginaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AMwidth 1141height 642League of Legendsoriginaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AMwidth 1141height 642League of Legendsoriginaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AMwidth 1141height 642League of Legendsoriginaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AMwidth 1141height 642League of Legendsoriginaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AMwidth 1141height 642League of Legendsoriginaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AMwidth 1141height 642League of Legendsoriginaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AMwidth 1141height 642League of Legendsoriginaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AMwidth 1141height 642League of Legendsoriginaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AMwidth 1141height 642League of Legendsoriginaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AMwidth 1920height 1080League of Legendsoriginaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AMwidth 422height 244

FAQ

The League of Legends Tales From The Rift: Death Sworn event will be available from October 26th until November 1st, with the exception being the Doom Bots Of Doom event lasting until November 7th.

A few of the FAQ that Riot has addressed regarding the event are, as per the official League site, as follows:

[Dressed to Kill Mission] Do I have to equip a skin?

Nope. As long as someone in your games equips a skin, they will count toward your mission.



[Dressed to Kill Mission] Do I have to play with 30 different players?

Nope. The mission counts up to 10 skins per game (one for each player on the Rift). If you play with the same people in another game and they are wearing skins, that still counts toward your mission as well.



[Death Sworn Mission] Do I have to kill the Neutral Monsters?

Nope. As long as anyone on your team takes them down, the kill will count toward your mission.



Do custom games count toward either mission?

Nope. You must enter a matchmade game for the mission to count. These include PvP and Co-Op vs. AI games.