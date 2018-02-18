League of Legends’ Lunar Revel Event Ends Soon

The Lunar Revel event in League of Legends has already almost come and gone, but players still have a while to take advantage of all the lunar loot before it’s unavailable.

While the content that’s in the in-game store and the Lunar Revel missions will become unavailable to purchase or complete after Feb. 19, Feb. 22 for those on the EUNE and EUW servers, the tokens and orbs that players have gained during the event will stick around for a while. This loot can still be crafted into different items until mid-March at which point they’ll expire and will lose their value.

“The Lunar Revel 2018 event ends on February 19, 2018, at 11:59 PM PT,” an update on the status of the Lunar Revel event read. “At that time, the Lunar Revel missions will vanish, although you’ve got until March 12, 2018, at 11:59 PM PT to craft your Revel Tokens into loot rewards before they expire from your inventory.”

Throughout the event, players could earn up to 96 Revel Tokens through missions alone without having to spend any money. That would be just enough to afford a Golden Revel Token, though anything else that you have your eye on will have to come out of the RP bank. These tokens were made available for purchase along with other items like the Golden Chromas for previous Lunar Revel skins.

“Golden Chromas require the corresponding base skin to use and each one costs one Golden Revel Token, a description of the chroma-getting process read. “Golden Chromas can be crafted for Lunar Wraith Caitlyn, Guqin Sona, Dragonwing Corki, Warring Kingdoms Katarina, Warring Kingdoms Garen, and Dragonblade Riven. If you forge the Golden Chroma when you do NOT have the corresponding skin, you will obtain the icon and chroma, but the chroma will not be usable until you’ve got the skin.”

Those on the EUW and EUNE servers had their Lunar Revel event extended due to a rough start where the missions weren’t completable, thus delaying the process of earning the free tokens.

“Last week was pretty rough for Lunar Revel missions on EUW and EUNE. We’re extending the duration by three days to compensate for the outage,” the extension announcement read. “The new end time is February 22, 2018 at 7:59 GMT.”