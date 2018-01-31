New League of Legends Champion Teased as a “Super High-risk” Marksman

A new League of Legends champion is now being teased that’ll give marksmen mains a new option to pick from in the form of a dangerous, high-risk marksman.

The news of the upcoming champion comes from Riot Reav3’s latest champion roadmap, an occasional update that details current and future plans for champions including new releases and reworks. While the last champion roadmap teased the release of Zoe who’s already terrorizing opponents in the mid lane and popping squishies at all stages of the game, the newest champion will return to the bottom lane in the form of a marksman.

“To start things off, let’s talk about a new champ we have in the works,” Riot Reav3 said. “Looking back at the last few marksmen released, we discovered something that’s been null from our roster for a long time: a super high-risk, high-reward marksman, in the vein of well… Vayne.”

Getting another champion that’s in the vein of Vayne could be the best news ever if you’re an ADC main or the worst news for a support who’s worried about tagging along with this new daredevil champ, but the champion’s playstyle looks like it’ll make games interesting no matter what. Riot Reav3 went on to explain where this champion will perform best, and apparently that spot is right within enemy territory where it’s most dangerous.

“With that in mind, we locked onto a marksman that rewards players who aren’t afraid to hunt for the perfect opportunity, no matter where it takes them. This new champion’s best players will go deep into enemy territory and thrive, while the weak players will perish, never to be heard from again.”

This playstyle is a sharp contrast from marksmen that usually prefer the safety of the backline behind their teammates, but it also suggests some interesting traits will accompany the champion’s kit. If the marksman thrives in enemy territory he or she (or it) will have to have a way to get out as well.

The teaser image at the top was also posted amid info about the new champ, and while it doesn’t show the actual champion anywhere, the purplish flares coming from the ground are certainly reminiscent of other champions from The Void. This could be hinting at the new champ’s origins, but that won’t be confirmed until more champion details are released.