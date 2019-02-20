‘League of Legends’ Patch Updates Conqueror Rune

League of Legends’ popular Conqueror rune will work a bit differently when Patch 9.4 rolls out on Thursday.

Riot Games said previously that it had plans to change the Conqueror rune to something that would work well both for its users and its opponents, and the new patch appears to be following through with those plans. The Conqueror rune will now grant its users stacking adaptive force when enemy champions are damaged, and a max stacks, it’ll convert damage against champions to true damage and will also heal its users.

The patch notes for the 9.4 update detailed exactly how the new rune will work while also showing the current iteration of the rune as a reminder to show how things are changing.

[Updated] Conqueror

[REMOVED] THE OLD THING: After 4 seconds in combat, your first basic attack against an enemy champion grants 6-35 attack damage (levels 1-18) for 3 seconds and converts 20% of your damage against champions to true damage. Melee champions can refresh the duration by damaging an enemy champion.

[NEW] THE NEW THING: Damaging attacks and abilities grant 3-15 adaptive force (levels 1-18) for 3 seconds (8 seconds for melee), stacking up to 5 times to a max of 15-75. At 5 stacks, 10% of your damage against champions is converted to true damage and you heal for that amount.

ATTRITION: Damage-over-time effects and ongoing sources of damage (ex. Yorick’s R – Maiden of the Mist) can grant one stack every 5 seconds.

Explaining the reasoning behind the change, Riot Games said the rune was granting too much immediate power to its users since they could prep its effects against minions. The new version takes care of that problem, but it also makes Conqueror usable by champions who rely on ability power.

“We’re removing this workaround, meaning users will actually have to grapple with its ramp-up,” Riot Games’ patch notes said about the Conqueror change. “They now gain Conqueror’s bonus damage steadily over their first few hits in combat, so they won’t be completely helpless when a fight breaks out. (Note: Conqueror gives adaptive force instead of attack damage now. Go wild, AP champs.)”

League of Legends’ Patch 9.4 is scheduled to release on Thursday following a brief delay.