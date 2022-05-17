League of Legends Devs Preview Changes Coming in "Pretty Disruptive" Update

✖

League of Legends currently has 159 champions in the game, and on May 25th when Patch 12.10 releases, every single one of them will be affected by the planned changes. That patch is what Riot Games is calling the "Durability Update," the one that'll reduce the overall levels of damage in the game by making champions more durable in various ways. Those changes were previewed before when Riot first started talking about its plans, and this week, we've gotten some more specific numbers regarding what's being changed.

The patch preview for Patch 12.10 comes courtesy of Riot Phlox who shared the notes below. Within the "Champion Adjustments" category, you can see clearly that the changes listed there will affect every single champion in the game with all of them getting buffs for their survivability stats including health, armor, and magic resist. Every champion in the game will receive 70 base health, 14 health per level, 1.2 armor per level, and 0.8 magic resist per level whenever the update is released, and that's just the start.

Hey all!

Patch preview for 12.10, the champ durability update.



More context in followup tweets and the patch notes themselves. The TLDR is this is a pretty disruptive patch and we'll be watching closely and ready to react.



I'd love to know what y'all think about this patch!

1/5 pic.twitter.com/rgH5c779E9 — Phlox (@RiotPhlox) May 17, 2022

In addition to those champion changes issued across the board, Riot's also reducing the effects of both healing and shielding both in terms of specific champions and the non-champion systems. Damage outputs are changing in various ways, too, with items that penetrate defenses becoming less effective in this next update while Grievous Wounds is similarly being nerfed. Major objectives that could deal damage to champions like turrets and Baron are being buffed as well.

While these patch notes are still just an early preview and could change before they go live, one other interesting part about this update is that there won't be any balance changes released for specific champions. Riot expects this to be "pretty disruptive" as the tweet above indicated, and as such, balance changes will be held until a micropatch comes out later.

"12.10 is a pretty massive patch, so we're holding off on all balance changes for it," Riot Phlox said in some follow-up tweets. "We'll have a much better sense of who needs to be nerfed or buffed after the patch is out. We're expecting to do a balance micropatch the Thursday (US Time) of the patch. Wide sweeping changes like this just aren't predictable enough for us to know which specific champ will be OP and by how much before release. It's gonna be a fun time figuring out new builds and counters and all that though."

League's Durability Update releases on May 25th, so look for the full patch notes to be released ahead of that date.