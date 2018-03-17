League of Legends Team Ships 3 New Playable Minigames

After working on the player-voted projects for just two days, a group of Riot Games employees have produced three unofficial League of Legends minigames that are ready to be downloaded.

The three minigames are the result of the Thunderdome event that’s held every so often where a group of Rioters under the Jam Packed team name attempt to create playable minigames within just 48 hours. One minigame is usually created, such as last year’s Ziggs Arcade Blast, but with the Rioters saying that this will likely be the last time that something’s made with the intent to ship to the public, the team wanted to go out in a big way by creating not one but three minigames, all of which can be downloaded below.

It’s been a wild ride, but did it. We made 3 (unofficial) mini-games in 48 hours, with the help of your thoughts and feels. Download the complete collection here: 64-bit (recommended):https://t.co/gqotCLjXrz

32-bit (for the few poor souls that need it):https://t.co/AJUEQzm4Vg pic.twitter.com/c03FFUGvDF — Jam Packed (@teamjampacked) March 16, 2018

While it’s never a guarantee that the finished products would be shipped and playable by the public, the three different Jam Packed teams succeeded in getting each of these games up and running. Dividing into teams to work on the Star Guardian, Pool Party, and PROJECT themes that players voted on in a recent poll, the Jam Packed teams created Star Guardian: Insomnia, Super Zac Ball, and PROJECT.EXEcute. The team’s recent tweet that included the download link didn’t have a description for each of the games, but the team’s Instagram account that also shared continued updates on the project did include descriptions for all the games.

Star Guardian: Insomnia – Blast void monsters and save the city as Star Guardian Jinx in this bullet-he’ll side-scroller.

– Blast void monsters and save the city as Star Guardian Jinx in this bullet-he’ll side-scroller. EXEcute – Play as PROJECT: Lucian or Vayne as you fight your way through swarms of killer robots. Team up with a local duo or tackle the hoards solo in the twin-stick shooter.

– Play as PROJECT: Lucian or Vayne as you fight your way through swarms of killer robots. Team up with a local duo or tackle the hoards solo in the twin-stick shooter. Super Zac Ball – Challenge a local friend or bot to a game of Super Zac Ball, a sports arcade game where each character has their own Super ability.

Those who missed the creation process and are interested in learning more about the development of these three games including teasers, concept art, and more can revisit the Jam Packed Twitter and Instagram accounts to see how the Star Guardian, Pool Party, and PROJECT games came together.

