League of Legends Announces Pool Party Event Details

It’s that time of year again, League of Legends players! Time to get that beach gear ready and save on some pretty amazing bundles for the popular MOBA, and Riot Games has just released with the special sale will run.

From Pool Party Gangplank, to a Summer-y Caitlyn, here’s what you need to know about the new deals coming up at the beginning of August!

If you were interested in the Pool Party Gangplank, you can get the skin itself for 1350 RP, or just the icon for 250 RP. If you wanted everything he has to offer, than the Pool Party Gangplank Bundle – Grillmaster Edition is for you! For the ultimate bundle, if you already have the champion, is available for 3011 RP. This bundle includes all Pool Party Gangplank chromas (including the exclusive Ruby chroma), Surfin’ Pengu Ward, the Pool Party Gangplank icon, and an exclusive Pengu (Ruby) icon.

If Caitlyn is more your speed, her Pool Party skin is available for 1350 RP, with the associated icon available for 250 RP. Like Gangplank, she also has an amazing bundle which is available for 2866 RP (if you already have the champion) and includes every Pool Party Caitlyn chroma (including the exclusive Ruby chroma), Wipeout Pengu Ward, Pool Party Caitlyn icon, and a Pengu (Ruby) icon.

You can’t forget about Zoe, however! Her Pool Party edition skin is available for 1350 RP as well, with her icon at the same price. Her bundle is available for 3011 RP, much like Gangplank’s, and includes all of the Pool Party Zoe chromas (including the exclusive Ruby one), Hang Loose Pengu Ward, the Pool Party Zoe Icon, and an exclusive Pengu (Ruby) icon.

There are also a ton of chroma bundles available as well:

Pool Party Taric – 2130 RP for all

Pool Party Rek’Sai – 2460 RP for all

Pool Party Leona – 922 RP for all

Pool Party Graves – 1545 RP for all

Pool Party Fiora – 1835 RP for all

Pool Party Lulu – 1690 RP for all

Wards and Emotes are also available, as well as Position Orbs for 295 RP each that contain “one random skin shard for a champ of the chosen position.” To learn more about the different chromas, the Crab Bag and more, you can check out the full official blog post right here.

The event kicks off on August 2nd at 16:00 BST until August 14th at 07:59 BST.