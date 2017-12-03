League of Legends’ PROJECT Event Is Ending Soon

League of Legends players don’t have much longer to earn all the PROJECT loot their loot tab can hold before the latest PROJECT: Hunters event ends on Dec. 4.

The PROJECT: Hunters event has been running for some time now with PROJECT-themed loot on the table that includes special skin and champion orbs filled with exclusive skins, champion shards, and gemstones. As with most events, the loot that’s available can be purchased with RP to give yourself a fast pass to anything that the loot orbs would contain, but you can always complete the PROJECT missions to earn the loot at no cost.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And the lack of cost is one aspect in particular that’s made this event feel much more rewarding for players. While previous events have given the option to buy a mission pass in order to continue completing the missions, there’s no such pass to be found in the PROJECT event. Every mission that’s available can be completed for free after simply equipping a PROJECT icon and completing the requirements, the first icon even being given to you as a reward for winning your first game during the event. The missions that players were presented with also seemed to be pretty fair without asking players to play too differently from how they normally would in order to complete the challenges.

While most of the PROJECT items such as the bundles will be removed from the store when Dec. 4 ends, an announcement regarding the League of Legends event confirms that you’ll still have some time to convert all of your PROJECT Tokens into loot before they disappear.

“The PROJECT: Hunters event ends on December 4, 2017 at 11:59 PM PT. The following will terminate:

PROJECT: Hunters missions, though you have until January 8, 2018 at 11:59 PM PT to craft your PROJECT Tokens into loot rewards

to craft your PROJECT Tokens into loot rewards The PROJECT: Hunters Set, PROJECT: Disruption Bundle, and PROJECT: Overdrive Bundle”

If you’ve still got plans to score some more PROJECT loot through missions or with your wallet, you can read up on everything that the capsules and orbs offer here before they’re unattainable after Dec. 4.