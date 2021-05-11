League of Legends Teases News PROJECT Skin

✖

Update: Riot Games has now confirmed its plans for Project Mordekaiser and more.

Original Story: Riot Games is teasing another PROJECT skin for League of Legends to add to one of the most popular and recognizable lines of cosmetics the game offers. A teaser video shared on Monday showed a towering figure clad in armor with the PROJECT symbol showing up at the end of the teaser to confirm what was being teased in case there were any uncertainties. We’ve also got an idea of what champion will get this skin as well as another who might be joining the PROJECT skin line.

The teaser below doesn’t show much, but what it does show greatly narrows down the list of prospective PROJECT champions. The champion’s grasping some type of two-handed weapon with clawed, armored hands that grab the weapon at the end of the teaser before the PROJECT logo flashes.

A NEW THREAT IS ONLINE. pic.twitter.com/QxzBc7c89X — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) May 10, 2021

If you were thinking the skin might be for Mordekaiser based on that teaser, there’s a good chance you’re correct. That’s the sentiment within the community right now with more than just assumptions out there to back that theory up. Leaked images of the skin’s splash art have surfaced online courtesy of one of League’s social media accounts to show a much more comprehensive look at the PROJECT skin complete with Mordekaiser’s signature helmet.

It seems unlikely that there would be only one PROJECT skin released at a time, so it makes sense then that we’ve already seen teasers about another champion getting a PROJECT cosmetic. Riot celebrated the birthday of the marksman Varus recently and asked players which skin of his they liked best, but one of the skins wasn’t one people had seen before. It looks exactly like what a PROJECT Varus skin would look like with Varus looking like a futuristic, aged combatant outfitted in the skin line’s staple armor. The tweet’s been deleted now which means the reveal was apparently an accident just like the Mordekaiser splash art, but you can see the image in question here.

Whether those two will be the only PROJECT skins releasing in the near future or not remains to be seen, but it seems likely there’d be at least one more to make it a trio. When they’ll be released is also unknown, but if the teasers and leaks are already hinting at what’s to come, it probably won’t be too long until they’re released.