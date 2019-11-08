Riot Says League of Legends Won’t Be Neglected for New Games

Riot Games recently announced a bunch of new games that are on the way that’ll finally allow the studio to kill the meme about it only having one game to its name. Those new games encompass several different genres, but it’s not a stretch to imagine many players will keep coming back to League even if they branch out into mobile Teamfight Tactics or a new shooter. For those players who are sticking to League and are worried about the game’s development taking a hit as these new games are worked on, Riot reassured them that League won’t be neglected.

The inevitable question of what would happen to League itself in the wake of these new game announcements was answered within Riot’s latest Ask Riot post. This post was dedicated to all the questions about Riot’s new games that it announced during its anniversary event which included League of Legends: Wild Rift and Legends of Runeterra while the final question dealt with League itself.

A player asked if these new games meant development priorities would shift and that League would be neglected, and Riot’s communications lead Riot Cactopus told players that wouldn’t be the case. The Rioter said the studio’s been working on its other games for years and that the actual League team at Riot accounts for “under 20% of Riot’s total headcount.”

“Many of the other people in that remaining 80% have been quietly working behind the scenes to develop Riot’s new games and all of the global infrastructure we’ll need to bring new games to the market,” Riot Cactopus said about its plans for the new games and League. “Others have been working on creative stuff like Arcane, our first animated series. As these Rioters finally get to share their work with you, the League of Legends PC team is going to keep on trucking.”

The Rioter closed out his comments by saying that “the next 10 years of League of Legends is gonna be even better than the first,” so it certainly doesn’t sound like the game’s content will be drying up anytime soon.

Along with the new game announcements mentioned above came the reveal of a new shooter as well as a fighting game. You can see the latest updates on each of those projects from the Ask Riot post.