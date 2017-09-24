League of Legends Plans to Reveal More Runes Through Stream on Monday

More information about the upcoming runes and how they’ll work in League of Legends is scheduled to come during a stream on Monday.

For the most part, runes have been continually revealed through weekly Runes Corner posts on the League of Legends boards. With info about how the runes paths will work and several runes revealed at a time with innovative effects like borrowing money from the store and reinventing current masteries, there’s been tons of details to absorb in recent months.

What all the upcoming rune stream will include wasn’t explicitly laid out, but it’s guaranteed to go over both some of the runes that have already been revealed in addition to some new options that have yet to be seen.

“We’ll be using a pre-recorded recent game from one of our internal playtests for that, so while this won’t be live streaming of a game it should be a pretty good look for anyone interested at how Runes behave during normal LoL play,” Riot Meddler explained on a recently Gameplay Thoughts post.

The runes are approaching their time on the PBE, so even though plenty has been revealed on the upcoming changes so far, there’s still plenty to be seen. Not all of the runes have made their appearance yet with Riot stating previously that not every single rune would have a weekly reveal. Roughly 60 runes are expected to replace the current runes and masteries during preseason, and with how much is changing soon, the PBE will house the runes for a bit longer than other changes to make sure everything’s in order before they go live.

For those that don’t have access to the PBE, more updates from Riot as well as player discussions will likely be primary sources of info. Riot’s also said that they’ll release an interactive mini-site of sorts for players to fill out mock rune pages so that they can get acclimated to the changes ahead of time.

The stream on Monday are expected to start around 12 p.m. PT according to a follow-up comment from Meddler, so look for it around that time to catch the latest news on the runes.

