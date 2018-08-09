Riot Plans to Separate League of Legends Stat Bonuses From Runes

Riot Games has unveiled plans for League of Legends’ preseason period that include separating the stat bonuses gained by picking rune paths from the runes themselves and allowing players to simply pick their bonuses.

When Runes Reforged launched, stat bonuses were and have been tied to the rune paths that players pick. Attack speed, health, and adaptive damage that’s attack or ability-based are the three different stats that you can get through the runes with the amount of each one depending on which primary and secondary rune path you pick.

The suggestion to simply allow players to pick the stat bonuses they want was shared by players back when the Runes Reforged system first rolled out, and now that the new runes have had time to settle, Riot wants to decouple the stat bonuses from the runes.

“After having some time to let runes soak, and listening to your feedback, we’re focusing on one change to the system,” Mark “Riot Scruffy” Yetter said in a post on the League of Legends boards. “We want to decouple stats from your rune style choice and offer a pretty straightforward and direct choice of what stat you want for your champ. We hoped initially that attaching stats to styles would help us prevent dominant choices (a rune that’s a good fit for your playstyle is in a path with sub-optimal stat bonuses; do you take it anyway?) but after seeing the results it’s preventing more choices than enabling.”

Hey! I just dropped a big post about our current plalns for LoL gameplay and a preview of our preseason goals this year:https://t.co/0AhznqhoFN — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) August 8, 2018

The change would put the Runes Reforged system somewhere between the old runes and the new with players having more agency when it comes to their stats. While the previous system consisted only of stat-based runes, players will still get the effects of the new, creative runes while also choosing the exact stat bonuses they want without having to take a suboptimal rune.

Andrei “Riot Meddler” van Roon elaborated on the change in the comments to give a better idea of what Riot wants to do.

“Something along the lines of ‘pick your stat of choice’ or ‘pick a primary stat you get some of and a secondary stat you get less of,’” he said. “Still figuring out details.”

Riot Scruffy also summed it up in terms of the stat words that players are used to seeing while saying that it’s still a work-in-progress change.

“TLDR – rune styles won’t have stats associated with them anymore like the +adaptive or +HP,” he said. “We’re working out how we want to offer that but it’s most likely a few new slots that allow you to pick the stats you want.”

The rune stat work is planned to be implemented during the preseason, so it’ll be a few more months before players see the effects of the changes on live servers.