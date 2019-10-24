Riot Reveals League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics Ranked Rewards

Riot Games announced its end-of-season rewards for League of Legends players this week by revealing the cosmetics that’ll be given out based on players’ ranks. This reveal included the reward for conventional League matches played on Summoner’s Rift or in Twisted Treeline’s ranked mode as well as the rewards for ranked Teamfight Tactics. Players still have until the middle of November to earn the rewards they want, but you’ll have to be at least Honor Level 2 to get anything.

The Victorious skin this year goes to Aatrox, a champion who’s rework and subsequent tinkering catapulted him into a champion with a strong presence in the professional scene. If he wasn’t being picked, he was probably being banned, and he was played in a variety of roles though was primarily seen in the top lane. His Victorious Aatrox skin can be seen below and will be given out to players who reach the Gold rank at a minimum by November 19th before the season ends.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“From the shattered ruins of your promos, the Darkin Blade rises (if you’ve reached Gold+ in Summoners Rift Solo or Flex, or Twisted Treeline),” Riot said about the new skin. “Players who reach Gold or higher in two or more ranked queues unlock a bonus chroma.”

Be Victorious

Season 2019 ends November 19th

See End of Season Rewards info for both League and @TFT here!https://t.co/1e8CFaJgKA pic.twitter.com/v38I202kQL — League of Legends 🥳 (@LeagueOfLegends) October 24, 2019

If Teamfight Tactics took over your League time since that game mode was released, you’ll have some ranked rewards to look forward to there as well. What those rewards are though hasn’t been confirmed yet. Riot is still working on rewards that’ll be given out to players after the ranked season ends in Patch 9.22 – perhaps they’ll get some kind of special Little Legend for their troubles – and is giving players Victorious Pengu emotes befitting of their ranks in the meantime.

“The Teamfight Tactics ranked season ends when the game comes down for patch 9.22,” Riot said about the Teamfight Tactics rewards. “We’re still working on the final form for TFT’s ranked rewards, but when they’re ready, you’ll retroactively earn the award according to your final rank from this past season. In the meantime, if you land at Gold or higher you’ll earn the Victorious Pengu emote based on your rank.”

Other end-of-season rewards include emotes for players based on their Honor levels and the opportunity to buy merch from the League store depending on what your rank is.