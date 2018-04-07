League of Legends’ Unsealed Spellbook Gets New Effect on PBE

League of Legends’ Keystone Rune in the Inspiration tree known as Unsealed Spellbook now has a completely different name and effect on the PBE.

The Keystone Rune will still let players swap out their Summoner Spells, so that part will be staying at least. However, it’ll now be called Open Spellbook, or at least that’s the name that’s being used on the PBE at the moment. It’s new effect replaces the normal spell-swapping feature with the ability to swap to a different Summoner Spell that can only be used one time.

“While out of combat, swap one of your equipped Summoner Spells to a new, single use Summoner Spell,” the new effect’s description reads. “Each unique Summoner Spell will decrease your swap cooldown by 15s.”

Like the current version of Unsealed Spellbook, players also won’t be able to swap to a one-time use Summoner Spell right from the start of the game. A lockout period will prevent the swap from happening until later in the game, though the Keystone Rune will be available a few minutes later in its new form as opposed to the current version letting players swap out spells starting at two minutes.

“your first swap becomes available at 5 mins with an initial 3.5 min cooldown,” the description continues. “You must swap to 3 different Summoner Spells before returning to one you’ve already used.”

This new effect means that the more you swap your Summoner Spells, the more often you’ll be able to swap them with the cooldown being reduced. However, it’ll almost certainly cap out at some cooldown so that the swapping ability isn’t readily available once you’ve swapped so much.

Having a single-use Summoner Spell give players more options for making quick plays in their lanes and in the jungle without having to fully commit to a different Summoner Spell entirely, but the restrictions on swapping to the same one-time Summoner Spell over and over will take some getting used to. This means that if you’re in a situation where you’re a top laner taking Teleport and Flash and want to get some early kill pressure like we’ve seen some laners do in normal and pro games by swapping to or from Ignite early, you won’t be able to swap to a one-time Ignite use repeatedly. Instead, you’ll have to change it up by picking Ghost, Cleanse, or other options three times before circling back around to Ignite.

The changes are currently on the PBE for testing and aren’t guaranteed to go through t the next patch, but look for them there if you want to see how the new Keystone Rune looks for yourself.