‘Left 4 Dead’-esque ‘World War Z’ Finally Gets a Release Date

World War Z has been enticing Left 4 Dead fans for quite some time now with a promise of an incredible new co-op shooter experience centering around the zombie apocalypse. Now we’ve finally gotten a release date with the game set to arrive on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on April 16th.

The zombie slaying begins on April 16! #OutliveTheDead



Pre-Order now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC to get the Lobo Weapon Pack for free! //t.co/nacsWdbtN0 pic.twitter.com/G06o6QYRV4 — World War Z Game (@wwzthegame) February 26, 2019

For those that decide to pre-order World War Z, a free Lobo Weapon Pack will be added for free!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The base game itself offers up to 4-player co-op and from the looks of the past several trailers, the PvPvZ mode looks like it will be stupidly fun as well! For those that were fans of the World War Z movie, the upcoming zombie title seems to reflect the original source material from both the book and the film perfectly.

What are your thoughts on what we’ve seen so far from the World War Z game? Sound off with what you think in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

For more about the game itself that will arrive on April 16, 2019 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC:

“World War Z takes players on a zombie-packed journey of unique survivor stories all around the world, including New York, Moscow, Jerusalem and more. Powered by Saber’s dynamic Swarm Engine™, the game unleashes hundreds of fast-moving, bloodthirsty zombies at a time on players for a heart-pounding action experience. Work together with your teammates, using deadly weapons, explosives, turrets, traps and barricades to dismember and demolish the undead menace, then level up and customize your heroes to survive even more difficult challenges.”