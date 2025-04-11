The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Its DLC Will Cost $90 on Nintendo Switch 2

Shortly after the big Nintendo Switch 2 showcase, pricing has led the conversation about the new console. The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct notably didn’t touch on pricing, but details about the cost of the Switch 2 and its first few exclusive games shortly followed. And many fans aren’t happy, with subsequent attempts to show off new games getting bombarded by calls to lower the price of games. Along with a price increase for new Switch 2 releases, gamers are unhappy to see that many Nintendo Switch 2 upgrades to existing Switch titles will also come at a cost. This includes The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Nintendo Switch 2 will have decent backwards compatibility, letting gamers access their Switch library with only a few limitations. However, several of the Switch’s most popular games will be getting exciting upgrades when the Switch 2 comes out. A few of these upgrades, including a much-needed performance boost for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, will reportedly be free. But many Switch 2 versions come at an additional upgrade price, including one of the most popular games from the Switch era – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Breath of the wild is stunning, but is it $90 stunning?

While you might hope to pay less for a game that’s carried over from the previous console, the opposite will be true for games like Breath of the Wild. Analysts like Paul Tassi at Forbes have been doing the math, and getting the game with its DLC included is going to give many Nintendo fans sticker shock.

When it launched for Nintendo Switch, Breath of the Wild cost $60. Like many Nintendo games, it has rarely been discounted except with rare deals at physical retailers. Now, the newly upgraded Nintendo Switch 2 version of Breath of the Wild will cost even more. The game alone will be $70 for the Nintendo Switch 2 version, and gamers who already have a copy on Switch can pay the $10 for a digital upgrade. Either way you slice it, Breath of the Wild is more expensive for Switch 2 – but that’s not all.

This breath of the wild screenshot captures fan reactions to the switch 2 prices

As we previously suspected based on the shop listing, The Nintendo Switch 2 version of Breath of the Wild does not include the DLC. Buying that will cost gamers an additional $20, bringing the total price for the full Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to $90 on the Nintendo Switch 2. Granted, if you already own Breath of the Wild, you will be able to upgrade for $10. However, given that the DLC isn’t included in the Switch 2 version, it’s unclear if the DLC itself will have the new bells and whistles for the upgrade. Presumably, if you already own the DLC, you won’t need to buy it again for your Switch 2 thanks to the backwards compatability.

Even so, the $90 pricetag to get a game that’s 8 years old will no doubt be a deterrant for anyone who hasn’t yet played the game. Nintendo fans are also facing uncertainty about how the ongoing and ever-changing sitution with U.S. tariffs might impact the final price of the Nintendo Switch 2 upon release, so it’s a difficult time to budget for your gaming when it comes to this latest console.

Were you hoping to buy Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch 2? Does this news change your plans? Let us know in the comments below!