New The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Trailer Showcases Several Classic Hyrule Locations

In the 2019 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, players were able to explore a classic 2D Zelda remade on Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, since that game was set on Koholint Island, we didn’t get to see a lot of the staples of the series. Thankfully, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom takes place in Hyrule once again, and as a result, players will get a chance to revisit locations like Gerudo Desert, Eldin Volcano, and Kakariko Village. In a new trailer released today, Nintendo showcased these locations, as well as their inhabitants like the Gerudo, Zora, and Deku.

The new trailer for Echoes of Wisdom can be found below.

In addition to showcasing these older locations and races, today’s trailer for Echoes of Wisdom also offers more information about various mechanics in the game, including Zelda’s Echo ability. Once Zelda learns how to create an Echo of a carrot, she’ll be able to summon a horse to ride. Horseback riding seems to work similar to the way it did in Zelda: Four Swords Adventures. Horses will be able to run over weaker enemies, and jump over some obstacles, making it easier to travel around the game’s world. The trailer showed two different colored horses, one brown and one white. At this time, it’s unclear if there will be some kind of customization aspect, or if players will be able to have stables of different horses as in Breath of the Wild. Customization does seem likely, as today’s trailer revealed that players will be able to change Zelda’s appearance in the game.

Another new feature revealed in today’s trailer is the Bind ability. Bind allows Zelda to magically latch on to enemies and objects and force them to move the way she moves. Bind can be used to move things like heavy objects, pull treasure chests that have been stuck in the ground, and even drop enemies off cliffs! There’s also Reverse Bond, which does the opposite, allowing Zelda to latch on to objects and move with them along their path. In the trailer, we get an example of this where Zelda latches on to a moving platform, using its path to cross a chasm.

For Zelda fans on the fence about Echoes of Wisdom, today’s trailer should offer a much better idea of what the game has to offer! Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait too much longer to experience the game for themselves, as it’s set to release on Nintendo Switch September 26th.

