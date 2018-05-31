Legend of Zelda-Themed Nintendo Switch Headset Coming Soon

It’s funny how the Nintendo Switch has been out for over a year and there hasn’t been a devoted headset made for it yet. Sure, it would be kind of moot because the Switch can’t utilize voice chat just yet (save for a complicated hook-up through your mobile device) and there are some models that are Switch compatible but we’re talking about something truly built with Nintendo’s system in mind.

But it looks like we’re finally getting that Switch headset and it’s a real beaut coming from the folks at Astro Gaming.

The team has announced that it is creating a stunning The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild themed A10 headset which will release later this year.

The headset comes with top-notch quality sound and has a gorgeous black-and-gold design that fans will certainly appreciate. Here’s the full features list, straight from Astro:

Stylish new black colorway with rich gold highlights

Classic Legend of Zelda iconography

Full chat capability on Nintendo Switch with a new discreet chat cable

Durable and highly adjustable headband perfect for gaming on-the-go

Memory foam ear-cushions for extended comfort

“Tuned for Gaming” with Astro Audio

Precise voice communications with the included omnidirectional mic

Cris “Soup” Lee, a representative for Astro Gaming, explained that the team “worked closely with Nintendo to create a stylish, uncompromising audio experience, with a special new chat adapter designed specifically for the Nintendo Switch.” Does this mean that it’ll be easier to set up voice chat with games on the Switch? Or perhaps Nintendo will be introducing a more convenient option in a couple of weeks at E3? Hmmm.

The headset doesn’t have a price or release date yet, but we should know more soon enough. The available A10 models currently sell for $59.99, but the limited edition Zelda model will likely go for a little higher.

Those of you that are attending E3 will be able to see the headset for the first time at Astro’s booth. Stop by when you get a chance, especially if you’re a die-hard Zelda fan.

In the meantime, if you need to experience the glory of Breath of the Wild again you can check it out on Nintendo Switch as well as the Wii U.