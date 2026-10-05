LEGO Reveals Its First Set Based on the Batman: Arkham Games

LEGO has revealed a new set releasing in 2027 that is based on the Batman: Arkham video game series. While Batman is one of the most prominent franchises that LEGO frequently collaborates with, surprisingly, it has never released a product that is based on the version of the Dark Knight seen in Rocksteady’s iconic Arkham trilogy. Now, that will finally be changing with a toy that is arriving to kick off the new year.

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Unveiled on LEGO’s website today, the company revealed its first look at the brickified version of the Batmobile that is featured primarily in Batman: Arkham Knight. Planned to release at a relatively low price of $29.99, set number #67009 is going to launch on January 1, 2027. This version of the Batmobile will also include a minifigure of Batman based on his look in Arkham Knight and is the latest in a long line of Batmobile releases that have been coming about in recent months. In total, this set will only contain 317 pieces, which makes it a toy that is more for all ages rather than being aimed at adults.

You can get a look at this new LEGO Batmobile from the Batman: Arkham series for yourself right here:

As mentioned, LEGO has released countless Batmobile variants throughout 2026, and that won’t be slowing down as we move into 2027. In addition to this version of Batman’s vehicle from Arkham Knight, LEGO revealed today that it would be releasing another iteration from the film Batman Returns on January 1st as well. This will be the second version of the Batman Returns vehicle to have launched in a period of just a few months, as LEGO released a much more extensive iteration of the car that totaled over 2,200 pieces in September. By comparison, this new take on the Batman Returns Batmobile will contain only 672 pieces and will also include Penguin’s duck vehicle seen in the movie.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if LEGO opts to create any more Batman sets based on the Arkham games. Playsets tied to Arkham City, the GCPD, or even the Arkham Knight himself could all be a distinct possibility in the future if LEGO opted to lean more into the Batman: Arkham universe. While there’s no guarantee that this will happen, by releasing this Batmobile, LEGO has opened the door to many more ideas that it could tap into.

What do you think about this new take on the Batmobile from Batman: Arkham Knight that LEGO is releasing in 2027? And will you be picking up this set for yourself when it does arrive? Be sure to let me know down in the comments section.