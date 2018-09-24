Rumor: ‘Lego DC Super Villains’ Complete Character Lineup Revealed, Includes Several Heroes

WB Games and Travelers Tales certainly like to load up the playable character count in Lego video games. And why not? Mixing things up with new characters and abilities is always a good thing. And now, we might have a good idea of just how loaded the Lego DC Super Villains roster really is.

A new video posted by TheHiddenBlade01 shows off what could be the complete character roster for the game in what appears to be a leaked screenshot, featuring a number of unlocked favorites. As you can see from the video still above, Reverse-Flash is already featured, but there are literally dozens upon dozens of super-villains surrounding him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the video goes on for a couple of minutes, it zooms in to give us a closer look at what kind of characters will be available. There are some that are instantly recognizable, including Gorilla Grodd, Clayface and Catwoman; but there are dozens that hardcore DC Comics fans will probably recognize. Everyone else will probably need to do some research to see which DC Universe Rebirth Villains and others are included.

It also looks like a few good guys will be mixed in for good measure, possibly unlocked after you get through the game’s story mode. Does that mean they’re turning evil, or have their own campaign to get through? It’s too soon to tell since the game isn’t out yet. But it is good to see a few favorites mixed in — like Shazam!

Of course, considering this wasn’t offered directly by WB Games, it’s best to take this screen with a grain of salt. This could’ve easily been photoshopped, as some of the villains seem to stand out from others. But fortunately, we won’t have to wait too much longer to find out, since the game isn’t far off from release.

That said, it would be nice to have playable heroes in the game, and maybe even match them up with some villains just to see how closely the two would work together. Superman and Bizarro tag-teaming? Gasp!

Lego DC Super Villains releases on October 16 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. We’ll bring you details on newly revealed characters as soon as they’re available!